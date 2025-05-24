In a close clash, the Indian Pacers clinched victory over the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals to go 2-0 up in the series. Pascal Siakam shone for the Pacers, hitting 39 points, helping Indiana outplay hosts Knicks 114-109 at Madison Square Garden despite Jalen Brunson scoring 37 points. The action will shift to Indianapolis for Game 3, with Knicks vs Pacers taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Oklahoma City Thunder Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves to Take 2-0 Lead in NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Western Conference Finals.

Indiana Pacers Go 2-0 Up

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)