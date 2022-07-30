Mirabai Chanu has won India’s third medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022). Mirabai won the Gold medal in Women’s 49kg category. The Gold happens to be India’s first podium finish at the Birmingham Games 2022. For the uninitiated, this is Mirabai’s second Gold and third medal overall at the Commonwealth Games.

Gold Medal for India at CWG 2022

