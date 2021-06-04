Pakistan Test Squad for West Indies Tour

Pakistan T20I Squads for West Indies and England Tours

Pakistan T20I squad for England and West Indies tours #Cricket pic.twitter.com/jAqzjrRoOM — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 4, 2021

Pakistan ODI Squads for West Indies and England Tours

Pakistan ODI squad for England and West Indies tours #Cricket pic.twitter.com/IPSYHNGYkR — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 4, 2021

