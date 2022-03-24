MS Dhoni has stepped down as Chennai Super Kings captain ahead of IPL 2022 after leading the team for 12 seasons in the competition Ravindra Jadeja will take over the duties, becoming only the third player to captain CSK. Wasim Jaffer reacted with a meme from the movie Bahubali.

MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy and continuing as a player: #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/auPPAtvxM3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 24, 2022

