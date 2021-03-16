Murali Sreeshankar Qualifies For Tokyo 2020

That's a ticket for #Tokyo2020 for Murli Sreeshankar in that pic. Sree jumped 8.26m in his 5th attempt & improved his own National Record! Prev. record 8.20m Well done champ!@SonySportsIndia pic.twitter.com/WSgBuWp6hs — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) March 16, 2021

