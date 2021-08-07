Mirabai Chanu, Indian weightlifter and silver medallist at Tokyo Olympics 2020, extended wishes to the entire nation on the occasion of National Handloom Day 2021.

My heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of National Handloom Day 2021 dedicated to entire nation and Handloom fraternity.#MyHandloomMyPride @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/b25HiDp9IA — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 7, 2021

