While Stephen Curry is draining long-range shots in the NBA, Sabrina Ionescu is giving similar treatment to her WNBA opponents. The Golden State Warriors’ marksman is currently shooting above 40% from the range, while Sabrina is banking more than 44% of the three-point shots. While Curry made a wish to play a three-point challenge match against the WNBA star, the NBA has granted him his wish. The league announced on Tuesday that "Stephen vs. Sabrina" will happen as part of All-Star Saturday Night in Indianapolis on Feb. 17. Curry, the NBA's all-time 3-point king, will take on the reigning WNBA 3-point shootout queen and single-season record-holder Ionescu. Stephen Curry is not included in All-Star starting line-up but will play in the mega event. NBA 2023-24: Jalen Green-Alperen Sengun Become Youngest Duo with 30 Points, 10 Rebounds in Game; Achieve Feat in Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers Match.

Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu Three-point Contest at NBA All-Star 2024

STEPHEN vs. SABRINA 🍿 Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will go head-to-head in the first NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge during #StateFarmSaturday on TNT at #NBAAllStar 2024! pic.twitter.com/GuPobiw3t8 — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

