The Houston Rockets are packed with young talent led by their star guard-center duo Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. Both stars shined in their latest match-up against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center, helping the Rockets to secure a 135-119 win. Sengun Scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Jalen Green led the team with 34 points and 12 boards. With this double-double performance from Green and Sengun, the duo became the youngest duo to achieve a 30p-10r double-double. Western Conference All-Star captain LeBron James contributed 23 points and collected 10 rebounds in the match. Rockets now stand 11th in the West with a 22-24 record, while the Lakers stand ninth with a 24-24 record. NBA 2023-24: LeBron James Becomes Only Third Lakers' Player to Score 30 Points With 20 Rebounds and 10 Assists in Single Game, Achieves Feat in Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Match.

Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun Create History in the NBA

Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun become the first duo in NBA history to each have 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in the same game, both at the age 21 or younger! Green: 34 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, W Sengun: 31 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, W pic.twitter.com/1YLYPvWi4l — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

