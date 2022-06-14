Golden State Warriors defeated Boston Celtics by 104-94 in the Game 5 of the NBA Finals. With this win, Golden State Warriors have taken a 3-2 lead in the best of seven finals and are now one win away from winning the title.

ONE WIN AWAY pic.twitter.com/iQemmckwIs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 14, 2022

