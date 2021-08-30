Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra congratulated Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar for wining medals in Javelin Throw at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Devendra won the Silver medal while Sundar settled for Bronze.

Devendra bhai sahab: you are such an inspiration to all of us 💪! Congratulations on your 3rd #Paralympics medal! Many congratulations to Sundar bhai also for winning a 🥉 @DevJhajharia @SundarSGurjar pic.twitter.com/eiKxNPfAvM — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 30, 2021

