Paris Olympics silver medallist Neeraj Chopra congratulated Indian grandmaster D. Gukesh on scripting history by becoming the youngest FIDE World Chess Champion at the age of 18 years. Neeraj Chopra uploaded a post on his social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) where he congratulated the 18-year-old for making India proud on the grand stage. India GM D. Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren of China by 7.5-6.5 to script the historic FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. Gukesh broke the record of legendary Gary Kasparov, who held the youngest world chess champion record since 1985. The 18-year-old is also the second Indian GM after legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the prestigious title. ‘I Am Just Living My Dream,’ D Gukesh Opens Up After Becoming Second India GM After Legendary Viswanathan Anand To Win FIDE World Chess Championship (Watch Video).

Neeraj Chopra Congratulates D Gukesh for Making India Proud

