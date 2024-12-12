Young Indian grandmaster D. Gukesh opened up for the first time since winning the historic FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 by defeating defending champion Ding Liren of China. At the age of 18, Indian sensation D Gukesh became the youngest FIDE World Chess champion. He shattered the record of legendary Garry Kasparov, who had previously held the record since 1985. D. Gukesh also became the second Indian GM after legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the elusive title. After scripting history, D Gukesh expressed that he had been dreaming of winning this title since he started playing chess at a very young age. The new world chess champion Gukesh added that many chess players want to experience this, but very few get the chance. D Gukesh Winning Moment: Watch Indian Grandmaster Script History As He Beats Ding Liren to Win FIDE World Chess Championship 2024.

D Gukesh Expresses After Winning FIDE World Chess Championship 2024

