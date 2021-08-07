Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra aims to win India's first medal in athletics at the Summer Games when he takes the field for the Javelin throw final at Tokyo 2020. The event has a start time of 04:30 pm IST and will be telecasted on DD Sports and Sony Sports channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV.

Live action today on DD Sports 1.0 (DD Free Dish) ⏰ 4:30 PM https://t.co/AYKtvNtcAr — Doordarshan Sports #TokyoOlympics (@ddsportschannel) August 7, 2021

