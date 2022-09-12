Needing a well-deserved break, Neeraj Chopra is ready for his 'holiday of a lifetime' as he has gone to Switzerland to enjoy his time off. The star javelin thrower, who recently became the first Indian to win the Diamond League title, took to Instagram to share a video collage of his vacation.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)