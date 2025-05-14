Neeraj Chopra conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. This development was announced in The Gazette of India and this had come into effect on April 16. The two-time Olympic medal winner held the position of Naib Subedar in the Indian Army after he was enrolled as Junior Commissioned Officer in 2016. A statement from Major General GS Choudhry, Joint Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, said, “No 3 (E) dated 9th May 2025 in exercise of the powers conferred by Para -31 of the Territorial Army Regulations, 1948, the president is pleased to confer on sEx- Sub Maj Neeraj Chopra, PVSM, Padma Shri, VSM, Village & Post Office Khandra, Panipat, Haryana with effect from 16 April, 2025." With this, Neeraj Chopra joined cricket stars like Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni and also Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra who too were conferred with the same rank. Neeraj Chopra Lauds Indian Army for Fighting Against 'Terrorism' Amid Ongoing India-Pakistan Military Tension (See Post).

Neeraj Chopra Conferred Honorary Rank of Lieutenant Colonel in Territorial Army

Neeraj Chopra conferred honorary rank of Lt. Col in the Territorial Army pic.twitter.com/Z0P0jKyCeD — Damini Nath (@DaminiNath) May 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)