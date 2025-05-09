Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has lauded the Indian Armed Forces for fighting against "Terrorism" amid ongoing India-Pakistan military tension. Neeraj Chopra took to his social handle 'X' where he wrote, "We are proud of our Brave Indian Armed Forces who are fighting for our nation against Terrorism. Let’s do our part and make sure to follow the guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety during this time. Jai Hind Jai Bharat Jai Hind Ki Sena 🇮🇳." Neeraj's tweet came amidst Pakistan's drone attack in Jammu was intercepted by the Indian Armed Forces. 'An Eye for An Eye Makes The World Blind..' Posts Former Indian Cricketer Ambati Rayudu Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

Neeraj Chopra Lauds Indian Army

We are proud of our Brave Indian Armed Forces who are fighting for our nation against Terrorism. Let’s do our part and make sure to follow guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety during this time. जय हिन्द जय भारत जय हिन्द की सेना 🇮🇳 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 8, 2025

