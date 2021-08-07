Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This was India's first-ever gold medal in track and field athletics at the Olympics. Check India's updated medal tally here:

See tweet here:

Neeraj Chopra 🇮🇳 87.58m takes GOLD🥇in the men's javelin throw at the #Tokyo2020. - India's first-ever athletics medal in #Olympics. - India's 7th medal at #Tokyo2021, their highest ever tally in one #OlympicGames, surpassing their tally of 6 medals in London2012.#TokyoOlympics — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 7, 2021

