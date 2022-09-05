Mastercard acquired the title sponsorship rights for the BCCI to sponsor all of its international and domestic cricket matches. They replaced PayTM, who were earlier the title sponsors for all of BCCI's matches. The BCCI took to social media to announce this decision.

Mastercard Acquires BCCI Title Sponsporship Rights:

NEWS - Mastercard acquires title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic home matches. More details here 👇👇https://t.co/VGvWxVU9cq — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2022

