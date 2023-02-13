Indian men's cricket team are currently featuring against Australia in a four-match series for the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The Indian team registered a big victory in 1st Test and have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. However now in an interesting piece of news, BCCI has shifted the venue of the 3rd Test to Holkar Stadium, Indore. Earlier it was scheduled to take place in HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from March 1-5. According to BCCI's statement, because of harsh winter conditions, the outfield in HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully. Hence they decided to shift the venue.

India vs Australia Third Test to Take Place in Indore

NEWS - Venue for third Test of the @mastercardindia Australia tour of India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifted to Indore from Dharamsala. #INDvAUS More details here - https://t.co/qyx2H6N4vT pic.twitter.com/N3W00ukvYJ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2023

