Nikita Mazepin almost broke into tears after he was knocked out of the Brazil GP qualifying. “What a f****** idiot I am,” was Mazepin’s frustrated radio message was heard after making his mistake in Q1. He later said, “I was on a good lap and just made a mistake. It felt good, I think it was our day to actually be close to Williams and so a good qualy, but I just tried too hard. I think the guys did a really good job. I’ve never driven the sim here, and I f****** up.”

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)