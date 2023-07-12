Indian athlete Nishad Kumar bagged a silver medal in the Men’s High Jump T47 event at the Para Athletics World Championships 2023. With this, he also qualified for the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Nishad Kumar Wins Silver Medal

#IND's🇮🇳 @nishad_hj won a SILVER 🥈 Medal in the men's High Jump T47 event at the ongoing Para Athletics World Championships 2023 & qualify for the #ParisParalympics 2024.pic.twitter.com/gfsSePNo2h — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)