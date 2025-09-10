India's Nupur Sheoran will be in action once again as she faces Uzbekistan's Oltinoy Sotimbeova in the quarter-final women's 80kg bout of the ongoing Women's Boxing Championships 2025 on Wednesday, September 10. The Nupur Sheoran vs Oltinoy Sotimbeova women's boxing match will be held at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, and will start at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no telecast viewing options available for the World Boxing Championships 2025 event in India due to the absence of the official broadcasting partner. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on TV in India. However, Eurovision Sport is the official live streaming partner of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in India. Hence, the Indian audience will be able to find online viewing options of the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on Eurovision Sport. World Boxing Championships 2025: Nikhat Zareen Begins Campaign With Dominant Win Over Jennifer Lozano.

World Boxing Championships 2025 Day 7 Schedule for India

Five Indian Boxers In Action 🚨 A Win will take them into Semifinal of #WorldBoxingChampionships Can they make it? #Boxing https://t.co/0g9vVJsvBc pic.twitter.com/HwGy27yYNC — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 10, 2025

