Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points as the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, defeated the Sacramento Kings 107-101 to secure their fifth consecutive win in the Western Conference. Apart from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell scored 18 points each for the NBA champions. Gilgeous-Alexander went 1 for 9 from the field in the third quarter and bounced back and went 4 for 5 with nine points in the fourth quarter. City took a 71-70 lead in the third quarter, but the Kings responded and took an 83-80 lead into the fourth. In the closing minutes, Alex Caruso's Gilgeous-Alexander extended the lead as the Thunder won the game. Oklahoma Thunder Beat Dallas Mavericks In NBA 2025-26, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stars As Defending Champions Notch Fourth Straight Win.

Oklahoma Thunder Maintain Perfect Record

