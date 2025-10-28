Playing their third away match in a row, defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center, emerging victorious, to notch their fourth successive win in the ongoing NBA 2025-26 season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred for the Thunder, scoring the maximum points, as Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein supported well to OCK to win by 101-64, taking the club to the top of the points table. Anthony Davis scored the most points for the Mavericks, who find themselves in the bottom half of the Western Conference table. Los Angeles Lakers Beat Sacramento Kings in NBA 2024-26, Austin Reaves Stars With Career-High 51 Points As Western Conference Club Win Second-Successive Match

OKC Win Big in Western Conference

Got it done in Dallas 🫡 pic.twitter.com/znCVlHFkJF — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) October 28, 2025

