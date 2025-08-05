WWE Monday Night RAW on August 4 ended in absolute chaos with Seth Rollins and the group The Vision standing atop the bodies of CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and LA Knight. However, it was after the show went off air where fans in the stadium witnessed Punk, Knight, and Reigns talk trash to each other, with The OTC calling Second City Saint 'Old A** B****'. Roman and Punk have a troubled past, which makes them unable to stand each other, which became evident in their post-RAW verbal tussle. Check out the video from WWE Monday Night RAW below. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, August 4: Seth Rollins-Led 'The Vision' Beat Up Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight To Ensure Group's Dominance and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix

Roman Reigns Lashes Out At CM Punk

WWE footage of CM Punk, LA Knight and Roman Reigns arguing after Raw went off the air pic.twitter.com/EeT2CTWfl3 — Teffo (@Teffo_01) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)