The first WWE Monday Night RAW after a historic SummerSlam 2025 featured several high-profile matches, including an impromptu World Heavyweight Championship title match featuring Seth Rollins. Eminating from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, RAW laid out the pathway for the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event (PLE). Check out all the results and highlights from first WWE RAW after SummerSlam 2025 below. Cody Rhodes Wins Back WWE Undisputed Championship; Beats John Cena In Hellacious Street Fight Match At WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Watch Video).

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker opened the show, and called their ruse of the century at SummerSlam 2025 as well-orchastrated, with the 'The Visionary' talking about his fake injury. The faction named themeselves as The Vision, before LA Knight cut them off, and demanded a title bout, which RAW manager Adam Pierce obliged but with a spitulation that both Reed and Breakker will be banned from ringside.

World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Title on the line against LA Knight, in the main-event of WWE RAW, which started with the latter tossing the champion all-round the ring. However, Rollins managed to gain an upper hand via a low-blow, and look set to take out Knight for good, before CM Punk jumped in from the crowd, and caused a DQ win for the challenger. Punk and Rollins clashed blows in the ring, before LA Knight interupted the former but it was Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, who have The Vision an advanatge. The trio left Punk and Knight laid out, but Roman Reigns came out much to the shock of the The Vision.

Unfortunately, the numbers game proved too much for Roman, who much-like Punk and Knight was left laid out on the mat by Reed and Breakker, before officials and GM Pierce had to intervene, ending the show with Rollins-led The Vision ensure their dominance on Monday Night RAW.

The Vision Rein Supreme on RAW

Rusev vs Sheamus III

Two behamouts, Rusev and Sheamus took on each other yet again, in a bid to prove themselves as the better wrestler. Sheamus took the early advantage in the contest, going on an all-out assault on Rusev, before the action shifted out of the ring. Both participants used everything at their disposal, which eventually saw the referee count Rusev and Sheamus to a ten count, resulting in a draw.

Epic Battle With No Winner

Penta Meets Grayson Waller

The high-flying Penta took on Grayson Waller, in what displayed the aerial profiences of the Lucha. Penta took complete control of the contest, before The New Day interrupted and made their way as backup for Waller. However, Penta unfazed managed to put Waller in his place, and gain an clean pin, after which the his attention moves to Xavier Wood and Kofi Kingston.

Penta Gains Easy Win

Women's Tag Team Championship

Newly crowned women's tag team champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss first celebrated their title win, and then put up their belts on the line against The Judgment Day. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez come out all guns blazing, putting up a great fight action champions, who at times looked under pressure. But it was Bliss, who managed get the winning pin over Perez, ensuring her run as tag champions with Flair continued. Brock Lesnar Makes Shock Return at WWE SummerSlam 2025, Beast Incarnate Hits Long-Time Rival John Cena With Devastating F5 (Watch Video)

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Defend Succesfully

Dominik Mysterio vs Dragon Lee

In a match between high-fliers, men's intercontinetal champion Dominik Mysterio met against Dragon Lee, which saw both wrestlers display near-perfect aerial action, before as many as three El Grande Americanos distracted Lee, enabling Mysterio to hit his opponent with the belt, and notch up a cheating win.

Three El Grande Americanos Cost Dragon Lee Match

Women's intercontinental champion Becky Lynch came out for boasting about his title defense at SummerSlam 2025, before Nikki Bella cut 'The Man' off and challenged the former for a title. But, Lynch first took a jibe about Bella's relation with John Cena, and then proceeded to hit a cheap shot and rush out of the ring.

