Pakistan continued their poor form from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in New Zealand, where the side bundled out for the lowest-ever 20-overs international total against the Black Caps during NZ vs PAK 1st T20I. Led by Salman Agha, Pakistan folded for 91, surpassing their previous lowest of 101 all-out in 2016. This is also Pakistan's lowest-ever T20I on New Zealand soil and their least since 2010. Khushdil Shah top-scored with 32, while Jacob Duffy claimed a four-fer for New Zealand. Pakistan Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Visitors Lose Four Wickets For Just 11 Runs in NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025.

Pakistan Records Unwanted Record

This is Pakistan's lowest total against New Zealand in T20 cricket 💔💔💔 By how many runs will Pakistan win this match? Tell me honestly 🇵🇰🙏🏽#NZvPAK #tapmad #DontStopStreaming #CatchEveryMatch pic.twitter.com/GaVaK9MzT4 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 16, 2025

