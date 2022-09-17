Pankaj Malik was defeated by Kazhakstan's Assyl Aitakyn in the qualification round of the World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Belgrade. The Indian wrestler led for the most part of the competition but the match was turned around in the final second as the Kazhak athlete took a 5-4 win. Malik will compete in Repechage for a chance at Bronze medal if Assyl Aitakyn reaches the final.

#WrestleBelgrade 🤼‍♂️ Wrestling World Championships Having led for most of the bout, Pankaj loses in the final 30 seconds. Assyl Aitakyn wins 5-4 to progress to the next roundhttps://t.co/sWLrzw8N6h pic.twitter.com/sVju28OCTK — The Field (@thefield_in) September 17, 2022

