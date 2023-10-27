Reetika scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian female wrestler to win the gold medal in the U23 World Championships. The young wrestler achieved this memorable feat at the U23 World Championships 2023 being held in Albania where she beat USA's Kennedy Blades 9-2 in the 76kg final to win the top prize. Additionally, she is also the second Indian to be crowned U23 World Champion. India also had other medal winners in the form of Neha Sharma, who settled for the silver after losing her 55kg category final to Japan's Umi Imai. Also, Nitika won a bronze medal in the women's 59kg category. PM Narendra Modi Hails Athletes for Record Medal Tally at Asian Para Games 2023: ‘Their Unwavering Drive to Excel Is Truly Inspirational’.

Reetika Scripts History in Albania

