India continues the run of success in the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan as female pugilist Parveen Hooda wins gold in the women's 63kg category. The 22-year-old beat Japan’s Kito Mai in the final by a unanimous decision of 5-0.

Parveen Hooda wins gold in the women's 63kg category at the Asian Boxing Championships. The 22 year old who is a bronze medallist at the world's this year beats Japan's Kito Mai by a 5-0 unanimous decision in Amman. pic.twitter.com/UXVzYnRXM7 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) November 11, 2022

