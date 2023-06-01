Ahead of the all-important ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia, an exciting news awaits cricket and football fans. Ahead of the mega showdown, football’s iconic commentator, Peter Drury, confirmed on air that he is going to meet the cricket’s iconic voice. Confirming the news, the football commentator went on to say “Harsha Bhogle is his hero”. In a video that is going viral, Peter Drury says, “Harsha Bhogle is my hero“. Initially, the commentator was asked whether he is going to meet Harsha Bhogle, to which he replied, “I hope I am not speaking out of turn, Harsha. But I think we're going to meet in London next week. I can't wait. He's my hero."

Peter Drury Calls Harsha Bhogle his Hero

🗣️ "Harsha Bhogle is my Hero" - #peterdury 🥹 Watch this candid conversation between @adriandelmonte & the legendary British commentator that will certainly bring a smile to your face 😍😄#SonySportsNetwork #UEL #SEVASR | @bhogleharsha pic.twitter.com/vYIq5PKKye — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)