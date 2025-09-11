Looking to book a place in the semifinals of the World Boxing Championship 2025, India’s Pooja Rani will clash against Poland's Emilia Koterska in the women's 80 kg quarterfinal match in the ongoing World Boxing Championships 2025 on Thursday, September 11. The Pooja vs Koterska women's boxing match will be held at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England, and at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no telecast viewing options available for the World Boxing Championships 2025 event in India due to the absence of the official broadcasting partner. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on TV in India. However, Eurovision Sport is the official live streaming partner of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in India. Hence, the Indian audience will be able to find online viewing options of the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on Eurovision Sport. World Boxing Championships 2025: India’s Nikhat Zareen Cruises Into Quarterfinals After Defeating Yuma Nishinaka.

World Boxing Championships 2025 Day 7 Schedule

🔥 Quarterfinals Day – World Boxing Championships 2025, Liverpool | 10/09/2025 Morning Session 🥊 Nupur (80+kg) vs Sotimboeva Oltinoy (UZB) – Ring A – 6:00 PM Night Session 🥊 Nikhat Zareen (51kg) vs Cakiroglu Buse Naz (TUR) – Ring A – 10:30 PM 🥊 Jaismine (57kg) vs Mamajonova… pic.twitter.com/tJrYoJTy3l — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 10, 2025

