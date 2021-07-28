Pooja Rani has advanced to the quarterfinals match after beating Ichrak Chaib. The Indian boxer won by 5-0.

News Flash: #Boxing : Pooja Rani sails into QF (75kg) with comfortable 5:0 win over Algerian pugilist in 1st round. ✨ Pooja is now just one win away from an #Olympics medal. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/kwe2SNudxs — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 28, 2021

