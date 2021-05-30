Gold Medal for Pooja Rani

Pooja Rani wins her second gold medal at the Asian Championships, she beats Mavluda Mavlonova of Uzbekistan by 5-0 UD in the final of the 75kg division. Good win to take going to the Olympics for the Indian. — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) May 30, 2021

