Praveen Kumar on Friday, won India her 11th medal in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games with a silver in the Men's High Jump T64 Event. Following this win, Twitter erupted in congratulations for the athlete.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Praveen Kumar: 

Good morning India!

Congratulations Praveen Kumar!

'The Indian flag flying high'

Medal number 11 and counting...

Well done Praveen Kumar!

India is proud of you!

This Paralympic Games is like no other!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)