Praveen Kumar on Friday, won India her 11th medal in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games with a silver in the Men's High Jump T64 Event. Following this win, Twitter erupted in congratulations for the athlete.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Praveen Kumar:

Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours. #Praise4Para — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

Good morning India!! We have secured our 11th medal, this time in the Men’s High Jump T64 event courtesy Praveen Kumar. What a fabulous performance to bring home🥈. The country will be proud of his exceptional effort!#Praise4Para @narendramodi @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) September 3, 2021

Congratulations to Praveen Kumar on winning the silver medal in the Men's High Jump T64 final with a jump of 2.07 m, creating a new Asian Record. This is India's 11th medal at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics#Praise4Para #Cheer4India #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/f6IzoWAgOR — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 3, 2021

Keeping the 🇮🇳 flag flying 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 🙌 18-year-old Praveen Kumar has clinched 🥈 in the men's high jump T64 category, creating a new Asian record with a jump of 2.07m 💙 He wins India's 11th medal at the #Paralympics 🤩#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #Cheer4India @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/aP61nEi0Sm — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 3, 2021

Congratulations to Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal in #Paralympics. I am sure your passion and commitment will bring more glory to the nation. We are extremely proud of you. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/r0pscFvJIT — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 3, 2021

11 MEDALS and counting! Stellar performance by Praveen Kumar to win SILVER🥈 for #IND at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics • New Asian Record with a jump of 2.07m This is a Paralympic Games like no other !#Praise4Para #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/IFLwmmD5bE — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 3, 2021

