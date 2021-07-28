Archer Pravin Jadhav has knocked out world number 2 Galsan Bazarzhapov in the first round of the Men's Individual event of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He will be playing round 2 at 01.22 PM. He won round 1 by 6-0.

