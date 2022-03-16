PV Sindhu showed off some cool dance moves as he grooved to the tunes of the Tamil song ‘Mayakirriye’. In a video which she shared on Instagram, the Indian badminton star can be seen shaking her leg to the song. She also added a unique caption to the post, writing "Dance is the joy of movement."

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)