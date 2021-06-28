Rahi Sarnobat won the gold medal in the 25m Pistol even at the Shooting World Cup in Croatia. Manu Bhaker finishes seventh.

News Flash: 1st GOLD medal for India in Shooting World Cup (Croatia) via Rahi Sarnobat in 25m Pistol event. Rahi did it in style scoring amazing 39 pts in Final (WR: 40 pts). Manu Bhaker had a poor outing in Final (scoring 11 out of 25) to finish 7th. pic.twitter.com/9FiuUbsN6Q — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 28, 2021

