Kerala all-rounder Abdul PA is sold to Rajasthan Royals for 20 lakhs. The player came as the last player of the accelerated session and Rajasthan Royals who scouted him out from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, acquired his services in base price.

Abdul PA signed by Rajasthan Royals

Abdul P A is SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

