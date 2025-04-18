Royal Challengers Bengaluru's new captain Rajat Patidar etched his name in the record books for his franchise, becoming the third Indian batter to reach 1,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the club. Patidar reached the landmark tally of 1,000 runs during the ongoing RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match at Chinnaswamy, taking 30 innings to achieve the feat. Patidar is behind Virat Kohli, who is RCB's leading run-getter in IPL history, and Devdutt Padikkal, who achieved the landmark during the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match on April 13. Rajat Patidar Becomes Second Fastest Indian to Complete 1000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Rajat Patidar Creates History

Rajat Patidar becomes the third Indian to complete 1,000 IPL runs for RCB. Most IPL runs for RCB by Indians • 8,253 – Virat Kohli (251 innings) • 1,003 – Devdutt Padikkal (35 innings) • 1,002* – Rajat Patidar (30 innings) • 937 – Dinesh Karthik (53 innings) • 898 – Rahul… pic.twitter.com/55lgP0FAAc — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) April 18, 2025

