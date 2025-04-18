Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar became second second-fastest Indian batter (fewest innings) to complete 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajat Patidar achieved this elusive milestone against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rajat Patidar took 30 innings to achieve the 1000-run landmark. Ahead of him is Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan, who took 25 innings to reach the feat. The list also includes legendary Sachin Tendulkar (31), Ruturaj Gaikwad (31), and Tilak Varma (33). During the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, Patidar also became the third Indian batter after Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal to complete 1000 or more runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League. Bengaluru Weather Live: Get Rain Forecast for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match.

1000 Runs for Rajat Patidar in IPL

Milestone Unlocked 🔓 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs and counting in the #TATAIPL for Rajat Patidar 👏 How many runs will the #RCB skipper score tonight? 🤔#RCBvPBKS | @rrjjt_01pic.twitter.com/syF6DiPadQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2025

Second Fastest Indian to Reach 1000 Runs in Terms of Innings

Fewest Innings to reach 1000 runs in IPL by Indians 25 - Sai Sudharsan 30 - Rajat Patidar* 31 - Sachin Tendulkar/Ruturaj Gaikwad 33 - Tilak Varma#RCBvsPBKS — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) April 18, 2025

