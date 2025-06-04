After nearly twenty years of heartbreak, close calls, and an endless stream of memes, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Virat Kohli have finally broken the curse in the IPL 2025 Final. RCB finally managed to lift their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. As soon as the match ended, social media erupted in celebration. Several Kannadiga leaders such as Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Mansukh Mandaviya took to their X handles to express their joy over RCB’s long-awaited IPL victory. In a pulsating final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB triumphed over Punjab Kings in a clash for the ages. For their passionate fanbase, it wasn’t just a win, it was long-overdue vindication. And for Virat Kohli, the heartbeat of the franchise for so many years, it was a moment that sealed his legacy in golden letters. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

Siddaramaiah Congratulates RCB

DK Shivakumar Expresses Joy As RCB Lifts IPL 2025 Trophy

Congress Party Congratulates Team

Ee Sala Cup Namde!❤️🏆 Congratulations RCB! pic.twitter.com/lIhRpjdAeA — Congress (@INCIndia) June 3, 2025

Mansukh Mandaviya Congratulates RCB for Historic IPL 2025 Final Victory

Prahlad Joshi Joins the Celebration

Tejasvi Surya Calls It 'Unforgettable Moment'

An unforgettable moment. RCB didn’t just win a trophy tonight. They gave a city its dream. A massive shoutout to the bowling unit for that sensational performance under pressure, and to the entire team for its nerves of steel. Bengaluru will remember this night forever. From… pic.twitter.com/aWuW2W9pVf — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 3, 2025

