Mark Calaway, popularly known as The Undertaker, well-known for his resurrection stories in the WWE arena, shows immense courage as he drives a shark away to save his wife Mitchelle McCool from a possible Shark Attack. The Shark swam dangerously close to McCool but the 58-year-old jumped in and stared at it with cold look which made the Shark swim away. The video went virals as fans called The Undertaker, 'Real Life Superhero'.

The Undertaker Jumps In to Protect Wife Michelle McCool

🤣except it was real…..but just a big, beautiful nurse shark…not that my sweet @undertaker knew that when he came out! #myprotector 😍 @SKWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/syaeXWeFa3 — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

