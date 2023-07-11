Beginning on November 3, all 30 clubs will take part in the NBA Cup, a competition where they will battle for the title. Only 8 teams will advance to the knockout rounds as the tournament goes on. NBA commissioner Adam Silver intends to offer a new development in the NBA as a result of the play-in tournament's success. As teams compete for a place in the tournament semifinals and eventually the title game, the stakes will be high. On December 7 and 9, the tournament semifinals and finals game are slated to take place in Las Vegas. NBA 2023–24 Preview: Start Date, Live Streaming, Telecast Details in India and Everything New in the Upcoming Season.

Everything you need to know about NBA In-Season Tournament

NBA IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT EXPLAINED 🎥 Starting Nov. 3, all 30 teams will compete for the NBA Cup with 8 teams advancing into the knockout rounds! The tournament semi and championship game will be held in Las Vegas, Dec. 7 and 9! pic.twitter.com/NZdURUa3XR — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2023

