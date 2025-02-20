Manchester City witnessed a nightmare at Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid thrashed Cityzens 3-1 in their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Phase Play-Off. Having won the away leg, Madrid were powered by Kylian Mbappe, who had a sensational night in Madrid, scoring a hat-trick, which included goals in the 4th, 33rd, and 61st minutes, respectively, to ensure Los Blancos advances into the Round of 16 with a 6-3 aggregate win over Premier League champions, who did get a consolation goal in the injury time thanks to Nico Gonzalez. Takumi Minamino Becomes Top Japanese Goal Scorer in UEFA Champions League, Achieves Feat During AS Monaco vs SL Benfica UCL 2024–25 Match.

Real Madrid Goes Into the Round of 16

