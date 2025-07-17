Red Bull motorsports racing driver Yuki Tsunoda has misplaced his mobile phone in Italy. In an official post by Red Bull Racing on the social media platform X, they have written, "If you're in the Lake Como area, please help Yuki find his phone". The post indicates that the Japanese F1 racer Yuki Tsunoda, currently 25 years old, has probably lost his own mobile phone. The post of Yuki Tsunoda misplacing his mobile phone has gone viral. F1 2025: Red Bull Driver Max Verstappen Wins Formula One’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix To End Oscar Piastri’s Winning Streak.

Red Bull Racing Urges People To Help Yuki Tsunoda

If you're in the Lake Como area, please help Yuki find his phone 😅 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 16, 2025

