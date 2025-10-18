Rinku Singh showcased his prowess in Red Ball cricket as well, scoring his eighth First-Class hundred during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh vs Andhra Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match. The UP vs AP Ranji Trophy 2025 match at Green Park in Kanpur saw the home side get reduced to 178 for 5 before Singh rescued his team from a ditch. Singh slammed his eighth FC ton in 180 balls, which includes nine fours and two sixes, while adding stands with Aaradhya Yadav and Vipraj Nigam. This is Singh's 51st FC match, with the ace Indian batter already accumulating 3336 runs with seven tons and 22 half-centuries. Uttar Pradesh are still 120-odd runs behind Andhra Pradesh, who were bundled out for 470 in their first innings. Rajat Patidar Slams Maiden First-Class Double Hundred, RCB Star Player Achieves Feat During Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Rinku Singh Slams Ton For Uttar Pradesh

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)