Chandigarh Young Boxer Ritu Sells Parking Tickets to Run Her Household:

Ritu, a young boxer, sells parking tickets in Chandigarh to run her household "I've played many matches at national level&won medals. Family supported me but I got no support/scholarships from institutions. My father's unwell, so I had to leave sports. Hope govt helps," she says pic.twitter.com/yn06NoZCPs — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

