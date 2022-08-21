Rohit Dahiya won the bronze medal for India in Greco-Roman 82kg category at the World U20 Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria. Dahiya defeated his Ukrainian opponent to achieve this feat.

Rohit Dahiya Wins Bronze:

