The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee have recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials be excluded from all international events. In a statement, the IOC announced this development, stating that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put the 'Olympic Movement' in jeopardy.

See IOC's Official Statement Here:

